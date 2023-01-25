US to send M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

The Biden administration will announce today plans to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to assist Ukraine in fending off Russian attacks.

The tanks are full-tracked, low-profile, land combat assault weapons, according to the Pentagon. The 120-millimeter main gun and special armor make the Abrams tank particularly lethal against heavy armor forces, the military added.

According to the National Security Council, it will take some time for the Pengaton to procure the tanks and get them to Ukraine forces. The government spokesperson added that the U.S. must complete comprehensive training with Ukraine’s troops.

Given the timeframe, it is a sign that the U.S. expects the battle between the two nations won't come to an end anytime soon.

The training, the official said, would be conducted outside of Ukraine.

Officials said additionally the U.S. would send hundreds of additional armored vehicles to Ukraine.

The announcement comes as Ukraine expects to receive Leopard 2 tanks from Germany.

Russia started its advance into Ukraine in February 2022 but has been pushed back somewhat in recent months. During that time, Russia fired missiles, disrupting civilian infrastructure in major Ukrainian cities.

Scripps News White House reporter Kellan Howell contributed to this report.