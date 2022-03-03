Ukrainian officials say "traitor" was involved in TV tower attack that killed 5

KYIV, Ukraine — The Security Service of Ukraine has confirmed that a “traitor” was involved in the Russian attack on a TV tower in Kyiv.

In a statement issued on Instagram, the Security Service said the suspect gave Russia information about the war, and reportedly “campaigned” to bomb the TV tower to stop the broadcasting of Ukrainian TV channels.

The man has been detained.

Ukrainian investigators are working with the suspect to find who else was involved in the attack.

Five civilians died in the attack on Monday.

TV stations were off the air for a while but were eventually turned back on.

The TV tower building is located near Kyiv’s Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center, which was also struck by Russian forces.