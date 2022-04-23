Sailor families in Russian military seek answers about Russian ship sinking

It took the Russian military over a week to acknowledge that one serviceman died and two dozen others were missing after one of its flagship cruisers sank in the Black Sea, reportedly the result of a Ukrainian missiles strike.

The acknowledgment happened after families started searching desperately for their sons who, they said, served on the ship and did not come home. Now relatives are posing sharp questions about Russia's initial statement that the entire crew was evacuated.

Russia's Defense Ministry said Friday in a terse announcement that one crew member died and 27 went missing after a fire damaged the flagship Moskva cruiser last week, while 396 others were evacuated.