Biden set to announce new sanctions on Russia as he warns it could use chemical weapons in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden left for Europe on Wednesday. Prior to leaving, he told reporters that he believes the threat of Russia using chemical weapons in Ukraine is real.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan says President Joe Biden plans to announce new sanctions against Russia on Thursday while in Brussels, Belgium.

Biden will be there for meetings with NATO and European allies.

Biden is also expected to underscore efforts to enforce the avalanche of existing sanctions already announced by the U.S. and allies.

Biden is traveling to Brussels and Poland, which has received more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees who have fled since the Feb. 24 invasion by Russia.

Biden is looking to press for continued unity among Western allies as Russia presses on with its brutal invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. warned that the war does not appear to be winding down.

"There will be hard days ahead in Ukraine — hardest for the Ukrainian troops on the frontlines and the civilians under Russian bombardment," Sullivan said. "This war will not end easily or rapidly."