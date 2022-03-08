Watch
Arizona public university board instructs presidents to get rid of Russian assets

Matt York/AP
FILE - In this July 25, 2018, file photo, pedestrians cross over University Avenue on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Posted at 4:18 PM, Mar 08, 2022
The board that oversees Arizona’s three public universities is ordering presidents to sell any Russian investments they may hold, as Russia continues its war against Ukraine.

The Arizona Board of Regents also instructed the board’s executive director to exclude Russian assets from the board’s retirement plan on Monday.

Presidents of the Arizona State University, University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University reported that they have stopped or redirected any engagements their universities had with Russia.

The board condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “illegal invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine and apparent targeting of civilian populations,” which has led more than 1.7 million Ukrainians to flee their country.

Just last week, Arizona state treasurer, Kimberly Yee asked all Treasury vendors in the state to stop financing Russian oil deals and invest in American oil and companies instead.

