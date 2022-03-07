Watch
3rd round of talks between Russia, Ukraine ends with no major agreement

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi, left, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, second left, the Head of the Ukrainian Servant of the People faction Davyd Arakhamia, third left, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak, fourth left, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov, fifth right, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Russian State Duma's International Affairs Committee, fourth right, Russian Presidential Aide and the head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky, third right, Deputy Minister of Defense Alexander Fomin, second right, and Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, attend the Russian-Ukrainian talks in the Belavezhskaya Pushcha National Park, close to the Polish-Belarusian border, northward from Brest, in Belarus, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 1:39 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 14:25:43-05

The third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials lasted about three hours on Monday.

No major agreements about a truce or ceasefire were announced. However, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly said “there were some small positive shifts regarding logistics of humanitarian corridors.”

The Associated Press reported that the adviser did not elaborate on the "positive shifts."

Over the weekend, Ukraine accused Russia of not abiding by a ceasefire in areas where civilians were attempting to flee.

A family, which included two children, was killed outside of Kyiv.

Ukraine has also criticized Russia for humanitarian corridors that lead to Russia or Belarus.

"This is an unacceptable option for opening humanitarian corridors," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said.

The Ukrainian government is proposing eight humanitarian corridors, including from the southern port of Mariupol, that would allow civilians to travel to the western regions of Ukraine, where there is no Russian shelling.

