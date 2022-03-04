Russia blocks access to Facebook

Russia announced Friday that it is blocking access to the Facebook network.

The country claims Facebook is violating federal laws by restricting access to media outlets that are known to spread propaganda.

"Soon millions of ordinary Russians will find themselves cut off from reliable information, deprived of their everyday ways of connecting with family and friends and silenced from speaking out," said Nick Clegg, president of Global Affairs for Meta, the parent company of Facebook.

Russia has been cracking down on media in the country as its invasion of Ukraine continues.

"We will continue to do everything we can to restore our services so they can remain available to people to safely and securely express themselves and organize for action," Clegg said.

Earlier in the day, Russian lawmakers advanced a new law that could put journalists in legal jeopardy for reporting on the war.

In response, the BBC announced it would no longer report from inside the country.

"The safety of our staff is paramount and we are not prepared to expose them to the risk of criminal prosecution simply for doing their jobs," said Tim Davie, BBC Director-General.