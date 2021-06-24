Rideshare driver reportedly arrested following deadly shooting in Atlanta

Atlanta police have reportedly arrested a rideshare driver for allegedly fatally shooting one of his passengers and injuring another.

According to NBC News and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Nigel Nembhard has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

The newspaper reported that the shooting occurred around 5 a.m. outside a Chevron gas station.

When officers arrived, they found two men lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds and Nembhard sitting in his vehicle waiting for police to arrive, the newspaper reported.

According to NBC News, the shooting occurred after a fight erupted between the victims and the driver.

AJC reported that the second gunshot victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed as stable on Wednesday morning.

Police say they are searching for a third person who was in the vehicle but left before police arrived, the newspaper reported.

Police said two weapons were recovered, one of which belonged to Nembhard, NBC reported.