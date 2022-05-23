Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims

Southern Baptist Sex Abuse
Mark Humphrey/AP
FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist Convention in Nashville, Tenn. Leaders of the SBC, America's largest Protestant denomination, stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy sex abuse over almost two decades while seeking to protect their own reputations, according to a scathing 288-page investigative report issued Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Southern Baptist Sex Abuse
Posted at 12:45 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 12:45:48-04

Top Southern Baptists stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy sex abuse over almost two decades, according to a scathing investigative report issued Sunday.

The 288-page report states survivors and others repeatedly shared allegations with the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee. They were met with resistance and outright hostility from within the top administrative committee, the report says.

The seven-month investigation was conducted by Guidepost Solutions, an independent firm contracted by the Executive Committee.

Last year, delegates at the SBC’s national gathering demanded the committee should not be allowed to investigate itself and set this third-party review into motion.

Ed Litton, president of the Southern Baptist Convention, called the report "surprising" and "shocking," according to The New York Times.

The Southern Baptist Convention is America’s largest Protestant denomination.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.