Recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey slated to begin April 21

Heather Randazzo
Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - Heather Randazzo, a grow employee at Compassionate Care Foundation's medical marijuana dispensary, trims leaves off marijuana plants in the company's grow house in Egg Harbor Township, N.J., March 22, 2019. Recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey for those 21 and older will begin April 21, 2022, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday, April 14. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Posted at 11:10 AM, Apr 15, 2022
TRENTON, N.J. — Recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey for those 21 and older will begin April 21.

That's according to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

The governor's announcement in a tweet comes just three days after state regulators green-lighted permits for seven facilities that already sell medical cannabis to begin retailing recreational marijuana.

It will now be up to the medical marijuana dispensaries to decide when they’ll begin recreational marijuana sales.

Customers in New Jersey will be able to purchase up to 1 ounce of recreational marijuana in a single transaction.

The news comes about a year after the state’s regulatory commission started operating, and a year and a half after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question to permit recreational marijuana for people 21 and older.

New Jersey is one of 18 states, along with the District of Columbia, that have legalized recreational marijuana.

