Rare wind event complicating firefighting efforts in New Mexico

Parts of New Mexico are in the midst of "exceptionally dangerous" and extreme fire weather, according to the National Weather Service.

The state is dealing with high winds, single-digit humidity and above-average temperatures.

More than a dozen active fires are burning in the state. The largest fire is in northern New Mexico, near the city of Las Vegas.

The Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire has burned nearly 190,000 acres and is 43% contained. More than 1,500 firefighters are working to get control of the fire, which partially started because of a prescribed burn.

Several communities have been forced to evacuate. State officials said Taos County has been put on notice as the fire moves north.