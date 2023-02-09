Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Publisher offering free Black history e-books, targets Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would not allow an African American studies course at Florida high schools before it was revised.
Black history e-books Haymarket Books
CNN Newsource
Black history e-books Haymarket Books
Posted at 11:01 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 23:01:20-05

A Chicago-based publisher has vowed to target the Florida market by offering free e-books on Black history after the Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the College Board revised an African American studies course.

Recently, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to allow an advanced placement African American studies course in Florida high schools prompting the College Board to revise the course.

Haymarket Books called the governor a "racist" and said he "continues to escalate his attacks on the freedom to learn and teach history."

desantis.png

The publisher, which describes itself as a “radical publisher of politics, culture, and current events,” said it had no choice but to respond by making the e-books available to download for free.

Eve L. Ewing, the author of “1919," which is a collection of poems about Chicago during the 1919 race riots said, “Black people have always figured out ways to teach our history in spaces beneath, beyond, and betwixt the machinations of people like Ron DeSantis.”

The Hill reported that the College Board revised the African American studies course removing the subjects of Black queer studies and intersectionality and activism and adding topics like "Black conservatism."

Gov. DeSantis said, "who would say an important part of Black history is queer theory? Now, who would say that an important part of Black history is queen theory? That is somebody pushing an agenda on our kids."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.