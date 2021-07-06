Watch
Professional golfer Gene Siller, killed in Ga. shooting, graduated from Colerain High School in 1992

Posted at 6:12 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 18:12:35-04

KENNESAW, Ga. — A professional golfer shot at killed at a Kennesaw, Georgia country club along with two other men, has local ties.

Officers found the body of 41-year-old Gene Siller near the 10th hole of the golf course at Pinetree Country Club. He was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Northwest Local School District confirmed Siller was an alumnus – he graduated from Colerain in 1992.

Currently the suspect in the shooting is still at large.

The Georgia State Golf Association started a GoFundMe to raise money for Siller's wife and two children.

