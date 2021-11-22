Pregnant woman shot and killed while unloading presents from her baby shower, police say

Authorities in Pennsylvania say a pregnant woman was shot and killed while unloading presents she'd received at her baby shower.

According to Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, police offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

NBC News reported that the woman was seven months pregnant.

According to ABC News, the woman, whose identity has not been released, was transported to Einstein Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The news outlet reported that the unborn child was unable to be saved by doctors.

Commissioner Christine Coulter said the shooting happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday after the woman had returned home from her baby shower and was unloading gifts from her Kia Soul parked outside her residence.

According to ABC News, an officer patrolling near the crime scene heard the gunshots and found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds to her head and stomach.

Authorities said that at least 11 shell casings were found and collected.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.