Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion for first time in 6 years

Monday's Powerball features its second $1 billion jackpot in the lottery's history.

The jackpot increased after no one hit all six numbers in Saturday's drawing, which was worth $825 million.

The numbers for Saturday's drawing were 19-31-40-46-57 and a Powerball of 23.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million. There have been four winning Powerball tickets sold in 2022

The Powerball jackpot has grown since a winning ticket was sold on Aug. 3.

Powerball also has prizes of $4 up to $2 million. The odds of winning a smaller prize are about 1 in 25. Among the smaller prizes, seven tickets on Saturday hit all five white balls, which pays out at least $1 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C. Monday's jackpot is the largest Powerball has had since three winning tickets split a top prize of $1.586 billion in January 2016.

Monday's drawing will also mark the fifth largest in U.S. history as three previous Mega Millions jackpots have topped $1 billion, including one in July 2022.