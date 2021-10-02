Watch
Powerball hits $635M after 39 winnerless draws

Jackpot at highest in 8 months
Posted at 12:39 PM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 12:39:22-04

DES MOINES, Iowa — The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months will be up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5.

There hasn’t been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on Jan. 20. Saturday's drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. EDT. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million. The estimated jackpot amount refers to an annuity option.

Most winners take cash, which for Saturday’s drawing would be an estimated $450 million, before taxes.

