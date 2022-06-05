Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries.

Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said during a press conference that 14 people were hit by gunfire early Sunday and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene. Murphy says two people died from gunshot wounds and one person died after being hit by a vehicle. She says 16 victims were adults and one was a juvenile and several remained in critical condition.

Murphy said there were multiple shooters, but authorities think it was an isolated event and don't believe there's an ongoing public safety threat.