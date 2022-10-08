Police: Suspect charged with murder after 2 killed, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS — Authorities in Nevada say a man who killed two people and wounded six others Thursday in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip appeared in court Friday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that Yoni Barrios, 32, has been charged with two counts of murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

According to investigators, the Los Angeles Times reported that Barrios arrived in Las Vegas from California on Thursday to inquire about a job.

A woman told KTNV that Barrios approached her and another woman saying he was a chef and asked if they would take a picture with him and "his knife.”

Barrios told officers he thought they were "laughing at him and making fun of his clothing" and then allegedly stabbed them, KTNV reported.

After the attack, the suspect began running down the Strip, later telling investigators that he went looking for people "to let his anger out," the news outlet reported.

The suspect was eventually detained by Sands security guards and Metropolitan Police officers "within a matter of minutes" after the attack, police said, USA Today reported.

When the attack was over, two people were dead and six others were injured.

On Friday, the Clark County coroner’s office identified the Las Vegas residents who died as Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen Digiovanni, 30, KTNV reported.

At his court appearance, Barrios was ordered held without bail, the Washington Post reported.

His initial arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, The Post reported.