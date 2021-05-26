Police responding to shooting in downtown San Jose

Police in San Jose, California, say they're responding to reports of a shooting near the city's downtown.

The shooting occurred at about 6:34 local time near Younger Ave. and San Pedro St.

CNN reports that employees at the nearby Valley Transportation Authority light rail maintenance yard have been evacuated from the building.

Police say that the scene is still "active" and have asked people to stay away from the area.

Police did not indicate if anyone had been killed or injured in the shooting.

This story is breaking and will be updated.