Police backtrack on whether fatal stabbings of college students were targeted

Authorities in Idaho are backtracking on a key piece of information in the investigation of four college students who were murdered.

The Moscow Police Department now says they don't know whether any of the University of Idaho victims were specifically targeted.

"We have spoken with the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office and identified this was a miscommunication," the Moscow Police Department.

Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death at an off-campus house on Nov. 13. Police had been saying they believed the incident was isolated and "targeted" since Nov. 15, CNN reported.

Investigators have said the victims were all stabbed multiple times in their sleep. None of them were sexually assaulted, police stated.

A vigil was held for the victims Wednesday night.

"I want to remind you that is the most important message we have for you and your families, is to make sure you spend as much time as possible with those people because time is precious and it's something you can't get back," said Ethan's mother, Stacy Chapin.