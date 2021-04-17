Watch
Plane participating in air show makes emergency landing on crowded Cocoa Beach

Kinley Robinson
A World War II-era plane participating in an air show makes an emergency landing in the ocean off Cocoa Beach
Posted at 7:14 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 19:14:25-04

COCOA BEACH, Fla. -- A World War II-era plane participating in the Cocoa Beach Air Show made an emergency landing in shallow water on a crowded beach. Luckily, the pilot and everyone on the beach or in the water at the time is OK.

Images and videos shared to social media show the single-engine TBM Avenger gliding low across the top of the ocean in shallow water before landing. The plane appears in control the whole time.

Kinley Robinson was on the beach at the time and said after the pilot made it to shore, people cheered and thanked him for not hitting anyone on the beach or in the water.

On their Facebook page, the air show said the plane had a mechanical issue, and that rescue personnel were onscene quickly.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

