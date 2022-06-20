Philippine government attorney fatally shot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say a government attorney for the Philippines was fatally shot in an Uber while visiting Philadelphia.

Authorities say John Albert Laylo was heading to the airport with his mother early Saturday and was stopped in the Uber at a red light near the University of Pennsylvania.

Police say several rounds were fired into the Uber from a car that pulled behind and alongside it.

Laylo, who was shot in the back of the head, was taken to a hospital.

On Sunday, he was pronounced dead.

Laylo's mother was met at the hospital by Philippine Consul General Elmer Cato, who said she suffered a slight injury during the shooting due to glass fragments.

Information if the Uber driver was hurt was not available.

No one has been arrested.

Authorities have not offered a suspected motive.

Philadelphia's KYW-TV reports the consulate general of the Philippines said the victim was an attorney for its government.

The station reported that police are scouring the area for surveillance video to identify the suspected vehicle.

Cato said

Laylo and his mother were in town visiting his cousin and were heading to the airport to fly back to the Philippines, Cato said.

According to Cato, the two had left the apartment about five minutes before the shooting.