Person of interest identified in connection with Sunday's shooting at Times Square

The NYPD has identified a person of interest in connection with a Sunday shooting in Times Square that left three people injured, including a 4-year-old girl.

Police have identified the person of interest as Farrakhan Muhammad. Officials say they were alerted to Muhammad as a person of interest by his brother, who claims he was the intended target of Sunday afternoon’s shooting.

The NYPD says anyone with information about Muhammad, his identity or his whereabouts should contact the department’s tip line.

WANTED in connection to shooting three people near West 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan on May 8, 2021.

The shooting occurred Sunday evening at around 5 p.m. local time at at 7th Avenue and West 44th Street. The incident began as an argument between four men — presumably among them was Muhammad and his brother.

The three victims of Sunday’s shooting, all described as innocent bystanders, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims of Sunday’s shooting included a 4-year-old Brooklyn girl, who was shopping for toys at the time of the shooting. She underwent surgery to treat a gunshot wound to her leg.

The victims also included a 23-year-old woman from Rhode Island who was sightseeing and a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey.