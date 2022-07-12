Watch Now
Pentagon: US kills IS group leader in Syria in drone strike

Baderkhan Ahmad/AP
FILE - U.S. backed Syrian Democratic Forces soldiers search for Islamic State militants in Hassakeh, Syria, Jan. 28, 2022. The Pentagon says it killed a leader of the Islamic State in Syria in a drone strike. U.S. Central Command said in a news release that Maher al-Agal was killed Tuesday and an unidentified senior official in the Islamic State was seriously injured. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahma, File)
Posted at 11:02 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 11:02:12-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it has killed a leader of the Islamic State group in Syria in a drone strike.

U.S. Central Command says Maher al-Agal was killed Tuesday and an unidentified senior official in the Islamic State group was seriously injured.

"The removal of these ISIS leaders will disrupt the terrorist organization's ability to further plot and carry out global attacks," said Col. Joe Buccino, CENTCOM spokesperson.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says al-Agal was a former prominent commander of the Islamic State group during its control of Raqqa.

The U.S. carried out the strike outside Jindaris, a town in northwest Syria close to the Turkish border.

The Pentagon says there were no civilian casualties, though it wasn’t possible to immediately confirm that.

