Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Pentagon on lockdown after shooting near Metro station

items.[0].image.alt
Sagar Meghani/AP
Pentagon police officers walk near the facility’s Metro station, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station. Two people familiar with the shooting, which occurred on a Metro bus platform at the Pentagon, said at least one person was down. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly. (AP Photos/Sagar Meghani)
Pentagon Lockdown
Posted at 11:04 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 11:43:13-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired on a bus platform near the facility’s Metro station Tuesday morning.

Two people familiar with the shooting told The Associated Press that at least one person was down. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly. The wounded person's condition was not known.

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.”

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency confirmed the incident at the Pentagon Transit Center and asked the public to avoid the area.

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

Arlington Fire & EMS said its units were responding to a “reported active violence incident” in the area shortly after 11 a.m. ET.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cincinnati

Watch local news FREE anytime! Find the WCPO 9 app on your favorite streaming device.