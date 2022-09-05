Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Penn, Stiller among 25 Americans to be recently sanctioned by Russia

Russia-Ukraine-Americans Sanctioned
AP
This image provided by Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service shows actor and producer Sean Penn visiting positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the frontline with Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Nov. 18, 2021. Russia imposed personal sanctions Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine. (Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service via AP)
Russia-Ukraine-Americans Sanctioned
Russia-Ukraine-Americans Sanctioned
Posted at 5:49 PM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 17:49:39-04

Sean Penn and Ben Stiller are not welcomed in Russia.

The actors are among 25 Americans, including U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and senators Mark Kelly of Arizona and Rick Scott of Florida, to be recently banned from entering the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday, the Associated Press reported.

According to The Seattle Times and Bloomberg, the Kremlin said the latest names were added to its "stop list" in response to "the ever-expanding personal sanctions by the Biden Administration against Russian citizens."

Those with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin - his daughters and alleged girlfriend - have been sanctioned not only by the U.S. but by other countries as well since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Penn and Still were sanctioned because they both have previously voiced their criticism of Russia invading Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.

Just as the war began, Penn went to Ukraine to shoot a documentary about the invasion, Variety reported.

Stiller has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of his role as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.