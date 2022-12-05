Watch Now
Paul Pelosi makes first public appearance since attack

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and her husband Paul Pelosi attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Posted at 9:47 AM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 09:47:08-05

Paul Pelosi appeared alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Kennedy Center Honors event Sunday night.

Wearing a hat and a glove on one of his hands, Mr. Pelosi could be seen clapping from his seat on the balcony of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

The event celebrated Gladys Knight, George Clooney, Amy Grant, Tania León and U2 for their contributions to American culture.

Mr. Pelosi was attacked in his San Francisco house in October. Authorities said David DePape was looking for Mrs. Pelosi when he attacked Mr. Pelosi with a hammer.

Mr. Pelosi underwent surgery following the attack. He was released from the hospital about a week after the attack.

DePape was indicted on federal charges stemming from the attack and attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official. He also faces state charges that include attempted murder.

