Patrolman's quick thinking saves Ohio motorist from car fire

Quick thinking by a Cleveland-area Ohio State Highway Patrolman helped save an elderly motorist from a potentially deadly car fire on Tuesday morning.

According to the Ohio State High Patrol, Trooper Paul Macko had just completed a traffic stop on I-90 near Sheffield Village in Lorain County when he saw a flaming car drive by.

The OSHP reports that the driver of the flaming car saw smoke and thought there was only a "simple mechanical issue." But he couldn't see the flames that were leaping up from the bottom of his car.

Macko caught up to the car and quickly ushered the driver away from the vehicle. Moments later, the car was engulfed in flames.

A local fire department later responded and put out the fire. The department did not report any injuries related to the incident.

"There are no 'routine' days for a trooper," the department said in a Facebook post.