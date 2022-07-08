Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires.

The automaker warns that a fire can even occur when the ignition is off.

In May Ford recalled about 39,000 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs in the U.S. and told owners to park them outdoors and away from buildings.

The expanded recall covers more than 66,000 of the SUVs from 2021 after getting reports of five more fires.

Ford reported one injury from the fires, which are believed to have been caused by printed circuit boards.

In another recall announced Friday, Ford said Escapes, Lincoln Corsair SUVs, and Mavericks can catch fire if fuel vapor leaks onto hot parts.

So far, the company says it has received reports of 23 fires, but no injuries.