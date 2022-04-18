Watch
Paralympian's stolen Olympic gold medals recovered, police say

Dita Alangkara/AP
FILE - United States' goalkeeper Jen Lee, and teammate Noah Grove, left, battle for the puck against James Dunn of Canada during their para ice hockey preliminary round match at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Posted at 1:18 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 13:18:33-04

Authorities in Texas say three Olympic medals stolen from a Paralympian's vehicle in San Antonio have been recovered.

On Saturday, Paralympian Jen Lee posted a surveillance video of someone breaking into his vehicle at The Rim in San Antonio around 7:15 p.m. and taking a bag that contained all three of his Paralympic gold medals.

"Asking for help getting them back n getting the word out in any way possible," Lee said in a tweet.

Lee told NBC Bay Area that he left the medals in the car because he was planning to take them to a friend's house to show their family.

Sunday morning, San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus also tweeted out the surveillance video.

Ten hours later, he announced that the backpack and the medals were recovered.

"Well, that didn’t take long… looks like we recovered the backpack with the medals!! More on that tomorrow," McManus said in a tweet.

No information about an arrest has been released.

According to the Team USA website, Lee won the medals at the 2014, 2018, and 2022 Paralympics.

