Pandora, the world’s largest jewelry maker, will no long use mined diamonds

COPENHAGEN — Pandora, the world’s largest jewelry maker, announced Tuesday that it will no longer be using mined diamonds.

The Copenhagen-based company says it will instead focus its efforts on producing diamonds that are made in laboratories.

The lab-created diamonds are identical to mined diamonds, but they’re grown in a lab instead of being excavated from a mine, according to the company.

To go along with the change, the company is launching its first lab-created diamond collection, called Pandora Brilliance. It will first be introduced in the U.K. before a global launch in other key markets in 2022.

“They have the same optical, chemical, thermal and physical characteristics and are graded by the same standards known as the 4Cs – cut, color, clarity and carat – before being set within the Pandora Brilliance collection,” wrote Pandora in a press release.

Pandora says it’s making the move to lab-created diamonds partially due to consumer demand. The company is hoping the change will make its jewelry more affordable, accessible and sustainable.

Pandora says the collection has achieved CarbonNeutral® product certification. The lab-created diamonds in the collection have been grown with more than 60% renewable energy on average, and greenhouse gas emissions from non-renewable energy are being offset, according to the company.

When Pandora launches the collection globally next year, the company says the diamonds are expected to be made using 100% renewable energy.