Palestinians clash with Israeli police at major holy site

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinians have clashed with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a major holy site in Jerusalem.

More than 150 Palestinians were wounded.

Israeli authorities say Palestinians threw rocks at police after dawn prayers on Friday, igniting the clashes.

Palestinians view the deployment of Israeli police at the site as a provocation.

Order was later restored and tens of thousands of worshippers attended Friday prayers at midday.

Tensions have soared in recent weeks amid a series of deadly attacks in Israel and military raids across the occupied West Bank.

According to the New York Times, there had been expectations that tensions would rise surrounding the rare convergence of Ramadan, Passover and Easter.

Last year, protests and clashes in and around Al-Aqsa helped ignite an 11-day Gaza war.