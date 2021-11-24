Watch
P&G recalls spray-on Old Spice, Secret antiperspirants after detecting cancer-causing chemical

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, July 9, 2015, file photo, the Proctor & Gamble headquarters complex is seen in downtown Cincinnati. Proctor & Gamble is raising prices on a range of goods as higher commodity and freight costs are set to take a bite out of its profits. The maker of Pampers diapers, Tide detergent and Crest toothpaste said Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, it has been raising prices on product lines including baby, family, home and fabric care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Proctor & Gamble P&G Headquarters
Posted at 9:52 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 09:52:53-05

Procter & Gamble announced Tuesday that it had issued a voluntary recall for a handful of Old Spice and Secret spray-on antiperspirants due to the presence of a cancer-causing chemical.

The antiperspirant was sold in stores nationwide and online.

The Food and Drug Administration says that P&G issued the recall after detecting benzene in the spray-on products. The FDA says it has linked benzene to cancers like "leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow" and other blood disorders.

While P&G says customers should not use the affected products, they noted that daily exposure to the level of benzene detected in the antiperspirants is not expected to cause adverse health consequences. The company clarified that it issued the recall out of "an abundance of caution" and has not received any reports of adverse events related to the product.

P&G has directed stores to remove the affected products from shelves, and anyone who has purchased the deodorants included in the recalls should throw the products away.

The company also says it will "offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products impacted" by the recall. To learn how to get reimbursement, visit Old Spice's or Secret's website, or call P&G's Consumer Care team at 888-339-7689 on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

See a full list of affected products below. The recall includes all of the deodorants below that have an expiry date between now and September 2023.

UPCDescription
012044001912Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport 12/6oz
012044044759Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 3.8oz
037000729747Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Pure Sport Plus 12/3.8oz
037000730347Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 12/3.8oz
037000749479Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Ult Captain 12/3.8oz
037000695714Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented 12/4.9oz
037000695707Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air 12/4.9oz
037000586906Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack
037000711087Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/6OZ
037000711094Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/4OZ
037000723721Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Waterlily 3.8oz
037000729860Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Lavender 12/3.8oz
037000729914Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Water Lily 12/3.8oz
037000729921Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Light Essentials 12/3.8oz
037000798842Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Rose 12/3.8oz
037000747642Secret Outlast Inv Spray Completely Clean 12/3.8oz
037000747727Secret Outlast Inv Spray Protecting Powder 12/3.8oz
012044048535Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set
