Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House has given final approval to a Texas-style abortion ban that prohibits abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy.

The bill passed Thursday by the GOP-led House now heads to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it within days.

The bill prohibits abortions once cardiac activity can be detected in the fetus.

Experts say that’s typically about six weeks into a pregnancy, which is before many women know they are pregnant.

Like Texas, the bill allows private citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion for up to $10,000.

Stitt has said that he wants to "outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma.” Earlier this month, he signed a bill that makes it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Oklahoma's battle against abortion is likely to face legal challenges.