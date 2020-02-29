Ohio church pays off $45M in medical debt

An Ohio church helped pay off more than $45 million in medical debt, helping 45,000 people throughout Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

According to CNBC figures, medical debt is the leading cause of overall credit card debt for more than 60% of people. Crossroads Church in Cincinnati partnered with RIP Medical Debt, which aims to help struggling families by purchase their debt from them.

"That's what we're here for, we're here to bless people," Crossroads senior pastor Brian Tome said. "We're not here to have huge meetings, we're here to have an impact in our local communities. So to have an impact on Cincinnati, normal people in Cincinnati, was really fulfilling for all of us."

It is the largest debt relief campaign that RIP Medical Debt has completed with a single partner.