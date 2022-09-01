Officer shoots, kills unarmed Black man in Ohio

Police in Columbus, Ohio, released body camera video that shows an officer shooting an unarmed Black man inside an apartment.
Donovan Lewis, 20, died early Tuesday morning.
Police were serving a warrant for domestic violence, improper handling of a firearm and assault around 2 a.m., and had reportedly told everyone to come out of the apartment.
Once inside the apartment, a police dog could be heard barking. The officer threatens to send the dog into a bedroom before opening the door. However, immediately after opening the door, the officer shoots Lewis.
During a press conference, Chief Elaine Bryant reportedly said the officer fired when Lewis appeared to raise his hand while holding something.
“There was, like, a vape pen that was found on the bed right next to him,” Bryant said, according to WCMH-TV.
The fatal incident is being looked into by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.