NYPD: Person of interest arrested in connection to stabbings of homeless people

Posted at 2:09 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 14:09:29-04

NEW YORK CITY — Authorities in New York City say they have arrested a person of interest concerning three stabbings that targeted homeless people.

During a press conference Wednesday, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that 40-year-old Trayvon Murphy was taken into custody.

Sewell said a Good Samaritan contacted police on Wednesday after spotting Murphy sitting at a bus stop near St. Nicholas Park.

She added that Murphy was wearing the same shirt and distinctive neon sneakers that the suspect was seen wearing in the photos and videos the department publicly released Tuesday.

Officers also recovered a knife from the suspect.

The department said that on July 5, at around 3:09 a.m., a 34-year-old male was fatally stabbed.

Police said that on July 8, at approximately 10 p.m., a 59-year-old male was lying on a bench when he was stabbed in the abdomen.

A 28-year-old male was stabbed in the abdomen at 3:30 a.m. on July 11, police said.

Police said all three victims were homeless.

The two men stabbed on July 8 and July 11 survived, police said.

