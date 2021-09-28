North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea as it continues a series of weapons tests while also offering talks to South Korea.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and Japan's prime minister said details of the launch early Tuesday were still being analyzed.

North Korea resumed testing such weapons this month after a six-month hiatus.

The ballistic and cruise missiles that were launched displayed an ability to attack targets in South Korea and Japan, both key U.S. allies that host American troops.

But North Korea has also reached out to Seoul and said it was open to talks if conditions were met. Analysts say it wants relief from sanctions.