No one wins Monday's $1 billion Powerball, jackpot grows even larger Wednesday

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot will grow to $1.2 billion after no one hit all six numbers on Monday's drawing worth $1 billion. It is just the second time Powerball has topped $1 billion.

The numbers for Monday's drawing were 13-19-36-39-59 and a Powerball of 13.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million. There have been four winning Powerball tickets sold in 2022

The Powerball jackpot has grown since a winning ticket was sold on Aug. 3.

Powerball also has prizes of $4 up to $2 million. The odds of winning a smaller prize are about 1 in 25. There were nearly 5.4 million winning tickets of smaller prizes on Monday. Among the smaller prizes, 13 tickets on Monday hit all five white balls, which pays out at least $1 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C. Wednesday's jackpot is the largest Powerball has had since three winning tickets split a top prize of $1.586 billion in January 2016.

Monday's drawing will also mark the fourth largest in U.S. history. In addition to a previous Powerball jackpot, three prior Mega Millions jackpots have topped $1 billion, including one in July 2022.