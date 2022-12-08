New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of New York Times journalists and other staff have walked off the job for 24 hours.

They're frustrated by contract negotiations that have dragged on for months in the newspaper’s biggest labor dispute in more than 40 years.

Reporters, editors, photographers and other employees planned a rally outside Times’ offices.

The newspaper was relying on international staff and other non-union journalists to deliver content to its more than 9 million subscribers in the U.S. and other countries.

In an email to the newsroom, Times Executive Editor Joe Kahn said Thursday’s report would be “robust” but that producing it would be harder than usual.

Last week, more than 1,000 union members pledged to strike starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, if a deal wasn't reached on a contract that would've replaced the one that expired last March.

On Wednesday, both parties negotiated but couldn't agree on issues pertaining to wages, remote work policies and the company’s employee evaluation system.

News of the strike comes as other U.S. media companies, including CNN who announced last week the company had begun laying off staff.