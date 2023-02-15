New Mexico State University fires head basketball coach amid hazing scandal

New Mexico State University fired head basketball coach Greg Heiar amid allegations that players engaged in hazing.

"Hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions," said NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu.

Investigations are being conducted after a player on the team reported to campus police that he was being hazed by three other Aggies players.

The names of the players were not revealed in the report, which alleges criminal sexual contact, harassment and false imprisonment.

"We will ensure that support systems are in place to prevent this from happening again," Arvizu said.

This was Heiar's first season as head basketball coach at NMSU. The team was 9-15 when their season was suspended due to the allegations.

The hazing allegations aren't the first run-in with police this season. A player was involved in a shooting prior to a basketball game against the University of New Mexico.

Mike Peake shot and killed a UNM student after police say he was ambushed in the middle of the night. The UNM basketball team was not involved in the incident.

Police said Peake, who was suspended from the team, broke curfew to meet a girl who arranged to have him beaten up. Peaked had allegedly been involved in a fight with the same people at a previous football game. Several other NMSU players who responded to the situation were briefly suspended from the team.

Peake has not been charged.