New Jeopardy host apologizes for past sexist jokes

Mike Richards, the new host of Jeopardy!, apologized after a series of sexist jokes were unearthed.

The Ringer says it reviewed all 41 episodes of a podcast Richards hosted from 2013 to 2014.

In one episode of "The Randumb Show," Richards said one-pieced bathing suits made women look "frumpy and overweight," The Ringer reports.

The publication says all audio from the show was removed after it inquired about Richards' comments.

Richards issued a statement to The Ringer, in which he apologizes for his previous comments.

“It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago," Richards told The Ringer. "Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry."

Last week, Sony announced Richards and actress Mayim Bialik would be the new hosts of the game show. Richards is scheduled to take on full-time duties and Bialik will host a primetime and spinoff series.

Sony did not comment on the comments made in the podcast, according to The Ringer.