Netflix cracks down on shared accounts, begins charging new fee

Things are about to get a little trickier and pricier for people who share Netflix accounts.

The streaming service announced that it will begin charging some users a fee for sharing their passwords.

In a statement, Netflix’s Director of Product Innovation, Chengyi Long said that sharing accounts on Standard and Premium plans has been popular but they are, “impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.”

Right now, the change is still in its testing phase in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.

The extra fee is equal to about $2.99 USD per person.

Each “sub account” will have access to their own profile, personalized recommendations, login and password.

Last year, Netflix tried to crack down on accounts that were shared between people who did not live together.

The streaming service launched a pop-up for some users that said, “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

Users had the option of authenticating the account through email or text verification or signing up for a new account.

The test only ran for a limited time.