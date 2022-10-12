NASA targets Nov. 14 for Artemis I launch

NASA will try to end the year with a bang.

The space agency will attempt to launch Artemis I on Nov. 14. NASA says it will have a 69-minute launch window that opens at 12:07 a.m. ET.

Artemis I is an unmanned mission that will fly around the moon and back to earth. The mission would be about 25 days, NASA said.

The Artemis I mission has been delayed multiple times since officials first tried to launch it on Aug. 29. The spacecraft most recently had issues with a hydrogen leak that required NASA to reseal a tank. After performing bleed tests on the tank, NASA planned on launching the rocket in late September. However, Hurricane Ian rolled through Florida, putting an end to those plans.

NASA plans to roll the rocket back out to the launch pad as early as Nov. 4.

If the Nov 14 launch is scrubbed, NASA said it will have launch opportunities on Nov. 16 and Nov. 19.

While Artemis I will be unmanned, Artemis II will send four astronauts on a flyby of the moon. Artemis III is expected to include a crewed mission to the moon's surface.