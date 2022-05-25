NAMI says mental health isn't to blame for gun violence

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the school shooter in Uvalde had no known mental health issues.

At the same time, the incident was a mental health issue and mental health services are necessary during a time like this.

Texas State House Speaker, Dade Phelan also weighed in, saying, ‘‘every community has mental health needs, and it must be addressed.’

Both Phelan and Abbott said there is a greater need for mental health resources in rural areas in Texas.

Abbott said people in Uvalde often have to go to San Antonio to seek services, which is why he is calling for a mental health facility in the region, as well as more personnel.

But the National Alliance on Mental Illness said Wednesday, “Mental illness is not the problem.”

The organization went on to say in a statement, “It is incorrect and harmful to link mental illness and gun violence, which is often the case following a mass shooting.”

It added that blaming these tragic incidents on mental health leads to discrimination and stigma.

NAMI says gun violence is the public health crisis here and “urgently” calls for “common sense approaches” to end gun violence.

If you or someone you know is in a crisis, you can get help from NAMI at 800-950-NAMI. You can also text “NAMI” to 741741

