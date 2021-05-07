Mysterious lights in sky likely caused by SpaceX satellite launch, NWS says

If you saw mysterious bright lights in the sky on Wednesday, you are not alone.

No, it wasn't a UFO. According to the National Weather Service in Seattle, the lights were likely caused by a satellite launch.

The NWS said the lights looked to be associated with a SpaceX rocket launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday.

According to SpaceX's website, the rocket was carrying 60 satellites for Space-X's Starlink Network.

According to our sister station KNXV, people in Arizona also saw the mysterious lights.

Our station in Utah also reported seeing the mysterious lights.