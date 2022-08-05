Multiple injured after SUV speeds through parade route in New Mexico

Several people were injured, including two police officers, when an SUV sped through a parade route in Gallup, New Mexico.

Videos posted online Thursday night show performers and attendees at the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration rushing to get out of the way of the vehicle.

According to KRQE in Albuquerque, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez was at the parade.

“We were in the path of the vehicle. Thank God, the folks that were around me, our team members or council delegates, were not struck by the vehicle,” he said.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop. Police said the driver was taken into custody.

A motive has not been released.