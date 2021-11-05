More than 500 dogs rescued from Iowa USDA-licensed breeder

More than 500 dogs have been rescued from an Iowa USDA-licensed breeder.

According to a September statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, Daniel Gingerich has been accused of at least 100 violations of the Animal Welfare Act in six months for placing the dogs in “serious danger.”

He's also accused of hiding sick dogs from inspectors.

"During one recent inspection, APHIS inspectors observed a severely emaciated golden retriever, several dogs with untreated and painful eye conditions, and a non-responsive puppy that died moments later," the DOJ statement read.

According to USA Today, 514 dogs were not provided "adequate veterinary care, nutritious food in a sufficient quantity, potable water and housing that is both safe and sanitary" by Gingerich.

The news outlet reported that a federal judge permanently barred Gingerich on Tuesday, and he had to hand the dogs over to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa for care.

The ASPCA said they began rescuing the animals on Oct. 14 by removing at least 30 of them in acute medical distress.

Since then, more than 200 additional animals were then rescued, the ASPCA said.