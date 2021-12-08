More than $100K seized at Dallas airport thanks to K-9 officer

A K-9 officer at Dallas Love Field led police to a suitcase filled with more than $100,000.

Ballentine alerted officers to check a suitcase on Dec. 2, according to the ABC affiliate in Dallas. The suitcase reportedly contained blankets and two large envelopes with the cash.

The CBS affiliate in Dallas said the woman who had the suitcase was not arrested. Instead, police told the station that the money will be subject to the civil asset forfeiture process.

Ballentine has a nose for crime. WFAA reports that she was instrumental in the seizure of 6.5 pounds of marijuana in September. She also helped officers seize 42 pounds of marijuana days earlier.