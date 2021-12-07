Missouri couple helping feed their community this holiday season

A couple in Missouri is helping to feed those in their community this holiday season.

Last September, Jennifer and Adam Parker created the Tiny Pantry.

According to KMBC, they've served 35 families and more than 100 people this year.

But they offer more than food. They also offer hope.

"They are loved by a community that they don't even know," Jennifer Parker said.

One couple, who was sharing a full-size bed with their 2-year-old child, got a brand-new bed.

"It just helps unbelievably," Devin Drennan said.

Just a year ago, this small food pantry was created to help feed neighbors. Now, it's got a fridge

With more than 400 volunteers, they’re able to help get people what they need.

"The neighbors found something during COVID to be able to help other people with, " Adam Parker said.